GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 648.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of GMS worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in GMS by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after buying an additional 380,726 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in GMS by 109.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 343,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GMS by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 212,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. GMS Inc has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMS. TheStreet lowered shares of GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $49,899.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,899.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $923,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 384,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,560.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 168,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,585. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

