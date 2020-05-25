Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 7,170 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.5% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $269,234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $144.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $380.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

