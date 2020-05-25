Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $639,204,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,975.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

