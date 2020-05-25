Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $4,699,000. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.8% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,278.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,975.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

