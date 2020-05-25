Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,278.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,975.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. China International Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.