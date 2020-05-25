Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,278.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,975.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. China International Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

