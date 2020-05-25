Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $12.66

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.66.
LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,520 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 59,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 242.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 89,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.