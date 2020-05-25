Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $12.66

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.66.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,520 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 59,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 242.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 89,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $939.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 108.52 and a current ratio of 108.52. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.