IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $186,000 in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,739 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 638,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 157,525 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,175,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $20.01 on Monday. First Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $428.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.87.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Research analysts expect that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

FBMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

