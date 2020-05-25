Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 197.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Raven Industries worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Raven Industries by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Raven Industries by 31,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Raven Industries by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAVN opened at $21.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $754.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.40. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa bought 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $63,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RAVN shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

