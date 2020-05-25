Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 722 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 271,882 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,344,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,243.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,634 shares of company stock worth $3,085,124. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $21.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.