Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,829 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $125.07 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

