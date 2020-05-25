Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 316.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $51,366,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 851,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 452,097 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1,539.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 541,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 247,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

AAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.