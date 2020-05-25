43,915 Shares in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 628,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 286,392 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

NYSE MG opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Mistras Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Forese bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,027.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos bought 87,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $396,268.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,438,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,181,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 103,670 shares of company stock valued at $464,428. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.