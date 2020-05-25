Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $433,000 in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ship Finance International Limited has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

