Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Perficient by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Perficient by 1,396.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $245,569.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,792 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $33.65 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, National Securities downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.