IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $132.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.22. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Cabot Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

