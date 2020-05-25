Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 263,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,360,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.82.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $163.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

