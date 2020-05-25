Fiera Capital Corp Sells 32,710 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,710 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $72.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $86.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

