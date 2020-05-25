Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,351,000 after acquiring an additional 864,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,145,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after buying an additional 227,377 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock opened at $841.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $629.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.31 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $843.38.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $733.40.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.