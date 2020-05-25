Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,978 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $111,457,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,769,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,092,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after buying an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $515,348.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,289 shares of company stock worth $8,102,375 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

