Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 352 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after acquiring an additional 146,023 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $797,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $76.95 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45.

