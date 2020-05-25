IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $186,000 in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

CBT opened at $34.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.76. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fiera Capital Corp Sells 32,710 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co.
Fiera Capital Corp Sells 32,710 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co.
Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Mercadolibre Inc
Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Mercadolibre Inc
Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Match Group Inc
Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Match Group Inc
Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 352 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 352 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $186,000 in Cabot Corp
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $186,000 in Cabot Corp
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report