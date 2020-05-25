IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $186,000 in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

CBT opened at $34.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.76. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

