IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,815 shares of company stock worth $3,164,730 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 396.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

