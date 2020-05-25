IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 189.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 72.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,977.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.69. S & T Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.41 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 23.11%. Analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

S & T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.