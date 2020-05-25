IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 642,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 92,828.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $56.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. NVE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 43.20 and a quick ratio of 38.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

NVEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut NVE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

