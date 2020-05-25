IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.