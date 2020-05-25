4,380 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 271,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in National Beverage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $55.37 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.07.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

