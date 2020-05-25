IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $187,000 in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Haynes International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Haynes International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $22.35 on Monday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $280.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Haynes International had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 112.82%.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

