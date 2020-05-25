iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

BATS:IYLD opened at $21.35 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.

