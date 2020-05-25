IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,248 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

IOVA opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

