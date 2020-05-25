SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,596 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,448,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,706,000 after purchasing an additional 820,586 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2,530.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,576,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,396,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,610,000 after acquiring an additional 360,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,204,000 after acquiring an additional 715,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 372,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $46.85.

