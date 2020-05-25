Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,185 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

ARKF stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $27.73.

