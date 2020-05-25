IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 13,528 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

