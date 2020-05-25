Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Prologis by 73.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $87.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

