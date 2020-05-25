Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 129.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

