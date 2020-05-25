IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,226 Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,226 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Hanmi Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $8.69 on Monday. Hanmi Financial Corp has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $266.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 7,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,695.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Ahn acquired 5,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at $208,986.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $180,019. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAFC. BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

