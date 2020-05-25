Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $35,622,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $18,507,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $16,168,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $15,181,000.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,491.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $67.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

