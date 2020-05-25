Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,323 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 186,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Prudential Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 646.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 126.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 41.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

