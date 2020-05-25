NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

NULG stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51.

