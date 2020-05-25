Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 6,262 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $70.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

