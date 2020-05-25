Fiera Capital Corp Sells 6,215 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,461,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,773,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,237,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFG stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

