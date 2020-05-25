Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $51,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $38,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,043,000 after purchasing an additional 441,732 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Rollins by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 338,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.38. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

