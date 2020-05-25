PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.