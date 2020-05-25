AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $18,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AMERCO by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UHAL shares. TheStreet cut shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.41 per share, with a total value of $1,139,568.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,797.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,058. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $307.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.30. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

