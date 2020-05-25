Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Pentair worth $18,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pentair by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Pentair by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

