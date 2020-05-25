Swiss National Bank Has $18.94 Million Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Bausch Health Companies worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director John Paulson bought 1,628,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,680,446 shares of company stock valued at $61,478,451 in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHC opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

