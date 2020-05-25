Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $19,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.Com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth $29,983,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $215.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

