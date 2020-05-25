Swiss National Bank Purchases 108,700 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Aramark worth $19,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $109,160,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,116,000 after acquiring an additional 988,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,701,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 780,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,604,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $24.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 81,400 shares of company stock worth $1,972,068. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

