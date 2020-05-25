Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Ingredion worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR opened at $79.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.83. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.