Swiss National Bank Has $19.83 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of ON Semiconductor worth $19,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 105,023 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 125.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,503,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 836,281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

Shares of ON opened at $15.74 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

