Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Vereit worth $20,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Vereit by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Vereit by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,406,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 81,181 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

NYSE VER opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

